版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 05:26 BJT

MSCI says to keep Southern Copper in its Peru index

LIMA May 12 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Thursday that it decided not to move Southern Copper Corp to its U.S. securities index, keeping it instead in its Peru index in a move that will likely boost the Lima bourse.

Stripping Southern Copper from MSCI's Peru Equity Universe would have left Lima's stock exchange with just two securities considered "investable" by MSCI - under the three minimum needed for the bourse to hold on to its emerging market status. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐