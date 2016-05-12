MSCI says to keep Southern Copper in its Peru index

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
LIMA May 12 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Thursday that it decided not to move Southern Copper Corp to its U.S. securities index, keeping it instead in its Peru index in a move that will likely boost the Lima bourse.
Stripping Southern Copper from MSCI's Peru Equity Universe would have left Lima's stock exchange with just two securities considered "investable" by MSCI - under the three minimum needed for the bourse to hold on to its emerging market status. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.