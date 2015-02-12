Peru to ask Pluspetrol to leave jungle town after deadly protest

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
LIMA Feb 12 Peru will ask Argentine energy company Pluspetrol to leave a restive Amazonian town in a natural gas block to calm tensions after protests against the company this week left one dead and dozens injured.
Energy and Mines Minister Eleodoro Mayorga made the announcement on Thursday in a televised speech before a crowd of hundreds in Pichanaki, a town in Peru's central jungle region Junin where locals have called for Pluspetrol's departure.
"I know one of your most important demands is that Pluspetrol leave. I'm going to ask the company to leave Pichanaki within three days, the time it needs to go and take everything it has brought," Mayorga said to cheers and applause.
Pluspetrol did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Protesters in Pichanaki want Pluspetrol to abandon its exploratory activities in natural gas block 108 because of fears they will lead to pollution.
Pluspetrol said earlier this week that it was open to dialogue and that it had not yet drilled any wells in the concession, which extends over 300 kilometers (186 miles).
Pluspetrol won the rights to develop block 108, expected to hold significant reserves of natural gas, in 2005. The government approved its environmental impact study in 2013.
Street demonstrations in Pichanaki that started on Monday were marked by clashes with police on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving one protester dead and 75 injured.
Mayorga and other cabinet members traveled to Pichanaki on Wednesday to talk with protest leaders and encourage dialogue.
Pluspetrol is also struggling to end disputes in Peru's northern Amazonian region of Loreto, where indigenous protesters have taken control of oil wells and halted 3,100 barrels of output per day in the country's biggest oil block.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: