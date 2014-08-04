Pluspetrol to invest $500 mln in Peru natgas block

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
LIMA Aug 4 The Camisea Consortium, led by Argentine energy company Pluspetrol, said on Monday it plans to invest $500 million in the next two years to explore and develop natural gas block 88 in southern Peru.
Blocks 88 and 56, both managed by the Camisea Consortium, hold some 13 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, according to data from the energy and mines ministry.
Repsol, Hunt Oil, SK Innovation, Sonatrach and Tecpetrol are also partners in the consortium. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Tom Brown)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.