Peru's Humala says Newmont project needs environmental work

BRIEF-Husky Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.67 per share
* Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
LIMA, April 20 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala said on Friday that U.S.-based Newmont Mining should carry out a more ambitious environmental mitigation plan if it hopes to build its $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project.
Humala, who urged community activists to stop protesting against the stalled mine's construction, said the government would make sure the company adheres to strict social, environmental and labor goals.
His comments to end a months-long impasse come two days after independent environmental auditors encouraged the company to build larger reservoirs to guarantee even more water supplies and to preserve two lakes that would be displaced under the company's original plan.
* Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
* Anticipate capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $75-$85 million during 2017, inclusive of work being completed at Roxboro