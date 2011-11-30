UPDATE 3-Peru protesters dig in heels after Newmont mine halted

* Protesters want project permanently cancelled
* Government says violence must be averted, urges accord
* Union demands a port concession be scrapped
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, Nov 30 Opponents of Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project refused to end their rallies
on Wednesday, saying Peru must permanently cancel the proposed
mine after temporarily halting work on it to avert violence.
Local political leaders want President Ollanta Humala to
stop the gold mine from being built, saying the biggest mining
investment in Peruvian history would replace a string of alpine
lakes with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.
U.S.-based Newmont and the government late on Tuesday
suspended construction work for the time being after 30 people
were injured when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and at
least two live rounds at protesters. The government urged both
sides to negotiate an accord but faced resistance.
"We demand that the government issue a legal decree
cancelling the project," Wilfredo Saavedra of the Environmental
Defense Front of Cajamarca told Reuters.
"We will continue our protest. We want to see the miner
pull its machinery out of the area," he said.
Gregorio Santos, who is the president of the region of
Cajamarca and has helped lead protests now in their seventh
straight day, said the mine must be scrapped.
The Conga impasse has become the biggest test yet for
Humala, a left-wing former military officer who reinvented
himself as a moderate to win election in June.
If the mine is eventually built, it would solidify Humala's
reputation as a friend of big business who can ensure stability
for $50 billion of planned mining and oil projects.
But if the project is stopped it might embolden left-wing
groups who say Humala has drifted too far to the right.
"The radical left feels like it has gained ground in
Cajamarca," lawmaker Luis Iberico said on local TV.
Local media have accused Saavedra, a lawyer who spent a
decade in prison for belonging to the left-wing Tupac Amaru
insurgency, of exploiting the issue to further a radical
agenda. Saavedra has said his past shouldn't be used against
him.
PRESSURE FROM LABOR CONFEDERATION
Newmont says its environmental study for the project, which
was approved a year ago by the previous government, met the
highest standards available and was exhaustively researched
with lots of community participation.
Humala has tried to govern from the center and neutralize a
polarized political environment by helping the poor while
promoting private investment.
He campaigned on promises to steer more social spending to
rural towns to help defuse persistent social conflicts over
natural resources while assuring companies they could move
ahead with billions of dollars in mining and oil projects in
Peru, one of the world's top mineral exporters.
The conflicts often turned violent during the term of
Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, when 195 people were killed
in clashes with police, according to Peru's human rights
agency. So far, nobody has been killed on Humala's watch.
The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian
precious metals miner Buenaventura, would produce 580,000 to
680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It has gold
deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices and sits
13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes, about 600 miles
(990 km) north of Lima.
Some 5,000 members of the CGTP, Peru's main labor
confederation, marched in Lima on Wednesday to demand the
government require a new environmental study for the Conga
project with more community input before the project could go
forward.
They also want Humala to cancel a $850 million contract
that global logistics firm APM Terminals has to build a
sprawling new port complex in Lima.
The union group says a public authority or a public-private
partnership should be tasked with building and running the new
port terminal. The CGTP has publicly supported Humala but has
started to turn against him.
"President Humala still has a chance to react in time and
get back on the correct path," said Mario Huaman, head of the
left-wing confederation. "We demand that state-owned companies
run strategic sectors."