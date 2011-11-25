Peru police break up protest at Newmont mine

* Protesters vow to keep pressing their demands
* Political standoff over $4.8 billion mining project
* Water, pollution concerns at forefront
By Teresa Cespedes
CAJAMARCA, Peru, Nov 25 Peruvian police fired
tear gas on Friday to break up a protest at Newmont Mining
Corp's NEM.M proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine as the
government tried to mediate a bitter environmental dispute over
the project.
One of several hundred protesters was injured.
Environmental activists said they would keep protesting
until President Ollanta Humala holds a town hall meeting to
address their fears that the mine would hurt nearby water
supplies.
"This project isn't viable," said the president of the
region of Cajamarca, Gregorio Santos, who has led the
protests.
Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution
and alter sources of irrigation water by replacing a string of
alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs.
The central government has called the environmental plan
for the project sound. The company said it was exhaustively
researched and designed according to strict standards.
The plan was also approved by the previous government but
the impasse over the project, which would be the biggest mining
investment in Peruvian history and create thousands of jobs,
has become a crucial test for Humala.
The leftist former army officer campaigned on promises to
defuse persistent social conflicts over natural resources that
have delayed billions of dollars in investments in Peru, which
is one of the world's top minerals exporters. [ID:nN1E7A21FG]
Since taking office in July, he has tried to govern as a
moderate who can help the rural poor while pleasing business.
But some longtime supporters complain he has moved too far
to the right by saying he is in favor of the mine.
Others say the anti-mining sentiment he faces runs deep and
cannot easily be mediated in a country where provinces have
long felt ignored by the central government.
"Companies come here, take the gold and then go away - just
like in colonial times. People feel cheated," said Jorge
Rimarachin, a lawmaker from Cajamarca.
INCAN EMPEROR
Nearly 500 years ago in Cajamarca the Spanish conquistador
Francisco Pizarro captured the Incan emperor, Atahualpa, and as
a ransom demanded a room full of gold and two rooms of silver.
The Incas handed over the precious metals but Pizarro
killed Atahualpa anyway, Peruvian historians say. The room that
held the gold is now part of a museum in Cajamarca.
"Everybody in Cajamarca knows the history of Pizarro. It's
very present in the minds of the people," Rimarachin said.
To calm disputes over natural resources nationwide, Humala
has started to roll out social programs and raised taxes on
mining companies to spread the wealth from a decade-long
economic boom to the one third of Peruvians mired in poverty.
Though Humala says he wants to steer more of the national
budget toward rural provinces, a large chunk of Peru's mining
tax revenues are controlled by regional governments that often
end up hoarding cash because they lack the administrative
capacity to spend it on residents - an institutional weakness
that analysts say hurts support for new mines.
The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian
precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N), would produce
580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It
has gold deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices
and sits 13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes.
Nearby is Newmont's existing Yanacocha mine, which produced
1.5 million ounces of gold last year. It had a mercury spill in
2000 that still angers some local residents, though the company
now runs extensive community development programs in the area.
Newmont has faced opposition to its expansion plans in the
past. In 2004 it halted exploration to expand Yanacocha to
include Cerro Quilish, a nearby mountain, because of community
protests over water supplies.
(Additional reporting by Terry Wade and Marco Aquino; writing
by Terry Wade; Editing by Vicki Allen)