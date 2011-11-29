UPDATE 1-Police, protesters clash over Newmont's Peru mine

* Protests grow, airport closed

LIMA Nov 29 Police clashed with protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga project on Tuesday as President Ollanta Humala struggles to end an increasingly bitter environmental dispute.

Authorities said 30 people were injured when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and at least two live rounds to break up protests against the U.S. company's proposed gold mine, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history.

The local airport in the Andean region of Cajamarca also was shut as a precaution when marches and roadblocks entered their sixth straight day and vandals damaged the company's property.

Local political leaders want to stop the mine from being built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.

Protesters also have criticized Humala, a former leftist, for moving too far to the right and for supporting the project, which would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues.

In a sign the issue was causing cracks within Humala's diverse cabinet, Vice Minister for the Environment Jose de Echave, who for years led an NGO that criticized big mining projects, resigned.

He quit only days after the government said the project would go forward despite a leaked memorandum from the environment ministry saying it would hurt the local ecosystem .

Newmont has said its environmental study rigorously adhered to the highest standards available, and that it would try to respond to local concerns as much as possible so that the mine can be built.

Emboldened protesters also called for the resignation of Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera, a key proponent of the project.

Prime Minister Salomon Lerner pleaded for calm and urged more dialogue to break an impasse that has become the most important test of Humala's young presidency.

"We want to solve the entire problem of Cajamarca. It's very important to assure the population that the issue of water will be respected, so that agriculture can continue and mining has a chance to develop," he said.

Humala campaigned on promises to steer more social spending to rural towns to help defuse persistent social conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in investments in Peru, one of the world's top minerals exporters. [ID:nN1E7A21FG]

HISTORY OF CONFLICTS

The conflicts often turned violent during the term of Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, when 195 people were killed in clashes with police, according to Peru's human rights agency.

Humala has sought to avert violence by emphasizing mediation efforts between local communities and companies. So far, nobody has died on his watch.

Protesters want the government to cancel the project, even though its environmental impact study was approved a year ago. Farmers say the mine would alter sources of irrigation water.

"The people want the project declared unfeasible because there are sufficient technical arguments showing that it is not viable," said Wilfredo Saavedra of the Environmental Defense Front of Cajamarca.

Several local newspapers have called the protesters intransigent and criticized Saavedra, a lawyer who spent a decade in prison for belonging to the leftist Tupac Amaru insurgency. Saavedra has said his past shouldn't be used against him.

The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N), would produce 580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It has gold deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices and sits 13,800 feet/4,200 metres high in the Andes, about 600 miles/990 km north of Lima.

Nearby is Newmont's existing Yanacocha mine, which produced 1.5 million ounces of gold last year. It had a mercury spill in 2000 that still angers some local residents, though the company now runs extensive community development programs in the area.

Newmont has faced opposition to its expansion plans in the past. In 2004 it halted exploration to expand Yanacocha to include Cerro Quilish, a nearby mountain, because of community protests over water supplies. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Bill Trott)