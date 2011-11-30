UPDATE 2-Newmont halts work on Peru mine to restart talks

* Gov't says violence must be averted
* Protests grow, airport closed
* Environmental official resigns amid controversy
By Omar Mariluz and Terry Wade
LIMA, Nov 29 Newmont Mining Corp
temporarily halted work on its $4.8 billion Conga gold project
on Tuesday after the government asked it to help calm violent
protests and restart talks with a skeptical local community.
President Ollanta Humala had been trying to mediate a
bitter conflict over water at the proposed mine for weeks but
ended up ordering police to break up protests on Tuesday after
demonstrators started vandalizing the U.S. company's property.
Authorities in the region of Cajamarca said up to 30 people
were injured when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and at
least two live rounds at protesters opposed to the gold
project, which would be the biggest mining investment in
Peruvian history.
"Recognizing the government's desire for a new relationship
between mining companies and communities, we promise to
facilitate the reestablishment of dialogue," Newmont's top
Peruvian executive, Carlos Santa Cruz, said on state
television.
He said he hoped the company would reach an accord with
protesters "as soon as possible" so that work could resume.
Operations at the project had been on hold since the protests
started six days ago but Tuesday's announcement pointed towards
a much longer suspension.
Humala, a former military officer, campaigned on promises
to steer more social spending to rural towns to help defuse
persistent social conflicts over natural resources while
assuring companies they could move ahead with billions of
dollars in mining and oil projects in Peru, one of the world's
top mineral exporters.
The conflicts often turned violent during the term of
Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, when 195 people were killed
in clashes with police, according to Peru's human rights
agency.
Humala has emphasized mediation efforts to avert violence
and to break the Conga impasse, which has become the biggest
test of his young presidency.
"We've made every effort to avoid the loss of life despite
being provoked ... the rule of law must be respected and we
reiterate our call for dialogue," Prime Minister Salomon Lerner
said as he urged protesters to negotiate with the company.
Local political leaders want to stop the mine from being
built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes with
artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.
Protesters also have criticized Humala, a former leftist,
for moving too far to the right and for supporting the project,
which would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax
revenues.
In a sign the issue has caused cracks within Humala's
diverse cabinet, the government confirmed on Tuesday that Vice
Minister for the Environment Jose de Echave, who for years led
an NGO that criticized big mining projects, had resigned.
He quit only days after the government said the project
should go forward despite a leaked memorandum from the
environment ministry saying it would hurt the local ecosystem.
Newmont has said its environmental study rigorously adhered
to the highest standards available, and that it would try to
respond to local concerns as much as possible so that the mine
can be built.
HISTORY OF CONFLICTS
Protesters want the government to cancel the project, even
though its environmental impact study was approved a year ago.
Farmers say the mine would alter sources of irrigation water.
"The people want the project declared unfeasible because
there are sufficient technical arguments showing that it is not
viable," said Wilfredo Saavedra of the Environmental Defense
Front of Cajamarca.
Several local newspapers have called the protesters
intransigent and criticized Saavedra, a lawyer who spent a
decade in prison for belonging to the leftist Tupac Amaru
insurgency. Saavedra has said his past shouldn't be used
against him.
The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian
precious metals miner Buenaventura , would produce
580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It
has gold deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices
and sits 13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes, about
600 miles (990 km) north of Lima.
Nearby is Newmont's existing Yanacocha mine, which produced
1.5 million ounces of gold last year. It had a mercury spill in
2000 that still angers some local residents, though the company
now runs extensive community development programs in the area.
Newmont has faced opposition to its expansion plans in the
past. In 2004 it halted exploration to expand Yanacocha to
include Cerro Quilish, a nearby mountain, because of community
protests over water supplies.