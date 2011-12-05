UPDATE 1-Peru declares emergency to stop protest over mine

* First emergency of Humala's term over social conflict
* Gov't says protesters intransigent after mediation fails
* $4.8 bln mine by U.S. firm biggest project ever in Peru
By Terry Wade and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Dec 4 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
declared a state of emergency late on Sunday to quell protests
against Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga mine
project that have hobbled the region of Cajamarca for 11 days.
Humala, in a nationwide address, called leaders of the
environmental protest intransigent and said the ruling would
give security forces added power to ensure that roads, schools
and hospitals could reopen after having been shuttered for days
by rallies and marches against the proposed mine.
It was the first time in Humala's young presidency that he
has used extraordinary powers to defuse a social conflict over
mining in Peru, where some 200 disputes nationwide threaten to
delay billions of dollars in planned mining and oil projects.
"Every possible means has been exhausted to establish
dialogue and resolve the conflict democratically, but the
intransigence of local and regional leaders has been exposed -
not even the most basic agreements could be reached to ensure
social peace and the reestablishment of public services," he
said.
Humala campaigned on promises to steer more social spending
to rural towns to help calm social conflicts over natural
resources while assuring companies they could move ahead with
new mining and oil projects.
He has urged mediation to solve the disputes, but nearly a
week ago the government was forced to ask Newmont to
temporarily halt work on the Conga mine after the protests
turned violent. Since then protesters have continued to march
and demanded the government permanently cancel the project.
Prime Minister Salomon Lerner negotiated on Sunday for
hours with leaders of the protest, who say the mine will hurt
water supplies and caused pollution.
But Lerner failed to reach an accord with protesters,
prompting Humala to invoke a state of emergency - a tool that
his predecessor, former President Alan Garcia, frequently used
to quash social protests.