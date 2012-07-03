UPDATE 2-Peru clash over Newmont mine turns deadly

* First deaths in long-standing protest against Newmont
* Government considers suspending liberties in Cajamarca
LIMA, July 3 Two people were killed and 21 were
injured on Tuesday when Peruvian police clashed with protesters
opposed to a $5 billion gold mine planned by Newmont Mining
, a health official in the northern region of Cajamarca
said.
Most of the victims were being treated in the city of
Cajamarca and the town of Celendin where the clashes occurred -
near where the U.S. company plans to build the biggest mine in
Peruvian history, the official, Reynaldo Nunez Campos, said.
"There are two dead in Celendin," he said on RPP radio.
The interior ministry said two police officers were shot by
gun-carrying protesters, though it was not immediately clear if
those killed were policemen.
Tuesday marked the first time rallies turned deadly in
Cajamarca since protests started there late last year. Prime
Minister Oscar Valdes said the government might suspend freedom
of assembly to quell clashes between hundreds of police,
soldiers and protesters.
"I don't think we Peruvians should tolerate bad apples who
incite violence that ends up causing deaths," Valdes said.
President Ollanta Humala took office a year ago urging
mediation to solve hundreds of disputes over spoils from
natural-resource projects, but has since used emergency rules at
least twice to end anti-mining protests in one of the world's
top metals exporters. Critics say the harsher measures are
symptomatic of his drift to the right.
Protesters have halted nearly all work at Newmont's Conga
mine since November saying it would cause pollution, harm water
supplies, and fail to bring enough local economic benefits.
The president of the region of Cajamarca, Gregorio Santos,
who has been a strident critic of the proposed mine, accused
Humala's government of putting big miners ahead of poor peasants
left behind by the country's decade-long economic boom.
CRITICISM OF PRESIDENT
"This is the government we have - everything for miners and
bullets for the people," he said on Twitter. "Humala, this is
the cost of defending the savage neoliberal economic model and
multinational miners. This is the cost of not keeping your
word."
Humala has said the project is vital for Peru as it would
generate thousands of jobs and huge tax revenues in one of Latin
America's fastest-growing economies.
Once a firebrand leftist, Humala has irked traditional
allies on the left by defending foreign investment and free
trade since taking office a year ago.
Over the weekend, leaders of the protests, including
Wilfredo Saavedra, a lawyer who once belonged to the Tupac Amaru
insurgency, vowed to take tougher measures to stop the mine.
Protesters have expressed outrage that Humala gave
permission a week ago to proceed with construction of the
project after Newmont agreed to comply with a more stringent
environmental mitigation plan recommended by outside experts.
Humala's green light ended a seven-month-long impasse over the
mine's future.
Newmont has agreed to build larger reservoirs that would
replace two or more in a string of alpine lakes and guarantee
year-round water supplies in towns that suffer during the dry
season.
The company wasn't immediately available for comment on the
violence.
On Monday, Humala responded to threats of new rallies by
saying protesters would have to "face the consequences" of their
actions.
Conga, which is partly owned by local miner Buenaventura
, would produce between 580,000 and 680,000
ounces of gold annually.
Peru, which has vast mineral resources, is the world's
second largest producer of copper and sixth of gold, but many
mining communities suffer from widespread poverty and complain a
decade-long economic boom has passed them by.