UPDATE 1-Peru seeks truce between Newmont Mining and foes

By Patricia Velez

CAJAMARCA, Peru, Nov 2 Peru's government tried on Wednesday to broker a truce with angry protesters who are opposed to Newmont Mining's (NEM.N) $4.8 billion Conga project, the biggest mining investment in the country's history.

The new gold mine would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and royalties for the government, but Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera said to be built it must win the approval of the local community, which is worried the mine would cause pollution and sap water supplies.

President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end hundreds of conflicts over natural resources that have delayed mining and oil projects, sent Herrera and two other cabinet members to the Andean city of Cajamarca to hold a formal dialogue between the company and the local community.

"Violence isn't the way to resolve disagreements. All opinions will be heard and respected, that's why we are here," Herrera told reporters.

"Peru needs wealth but with inclusion ... we all want mining that is done responsibly, that respects the environment and social needs."

Protests last month at the mine turned violent and some local residents have threatened to invade Newmont's mining camp in the Andean region of Cajamarca on Thursday unless the U.S. company abandons its project -- an outcome that appears highly unlikely.

Though Herrera said the project needs community support to proceed, he also criticized local community groups for waiting until now to voice opposition to the project, a full year after its environmental impact study was approved.

"It doesn't leave a good impression when people don't fulfill their promises or disregard them a year after making them," he said earlier on Wednesday before flying to Cajamarca.

Newmont owns the Conga project with Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N). Both companies have said they are confident the project will proceed.

At least 200 communities nationwide in Peru have organized to stop mining or oil projects, usually over environmental concerns or to demand direct economic benefits in rural towns.

Critics say former President Alan Garcia did too little to prevent the conflicts, which often turned violent. More than three dozen people have died in clashes with police over the last few years during protests over natural resources projects.

Humala, who took office in July, is trying to steer more social spending to poor towns, financed by higher taxes and royalties on mining companies.

The conflicts over natural resource projects threaten to hold up about $50 billion in investments expected over the next decade in Peru, a leading global minerals exporter. (Additional reporting by Omar Mariluz in Lima; Writing by Terry Wade; editing by Jim Marshall)