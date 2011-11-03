版本:
Newmont halts some Peru work as precaution

 By Patricia Velez
 PAMPA VERDE, Peru, Nov 3 Newmont Mining removed
some workers and halted earth-moving work at its Conga project
on Thursday after protesters threatened to invade it, according
to an internal company email obtained by Reuters.
 Local community and political leaders are demanding that
Newmont (NEM.N) abandon its $4.8 billion project, fearing it
would cause pollution and sap water supplies used by farmers.
 The U.S. company's deputy project director for Conga said
some staff and equipment were being relocated as a precaution
"due to the serious risk of violence by local political
activists." Despite the move, work would continue normally at
the Conga mining camp, the official said in an email to staff.
 But Gregorio Santos, the president of the region of
Cajamarca, insisted that he and other protesters would press
their demands on Thursday in peace.
 Around 1,000 local residents gathered down the road from
the project on Thursday and there were no immediate reports by
police of any clashes in the area.
 The new gold mine would be the largest investment in the
history of Peruvian mining and would generate hundreds of
millions of dollars in taxes and royalties for the central
government.
 Solving the Conga dispute is a crucial test for President
Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end widespread
conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of
dollars in mining and oil projects nationwide.
 An effort by three of Humala's cabinet officials on
Wednesday to broker a truce between the local community and the
company failed, according to local political leaders who
participated in the talks.
  (Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

