Newmont halts some Peru work as precaution

By Patricia Velez

PAMPA VERDE, Peru, Nov 3 Newmont Mining removed some workers and halted earth-moving work at its Conga project on Thursday after protesters threatened to invade it, according to an internal company email obtained by Reuters.

Local community and political leaders are demanding that Newmont ( NEM.N ) abandon its $4.8 billion project, fearing it would cause pollution and sap water supplies used by farmers.

The U.S. company's deputy project director for Conga said some staff and equipment were being relocated as a precaution "due to the serious risk of violence by local political activists." Despite the move, work would continue normally at the Conga mining camp, the official said in an email to staff.

But Gregorio Santos, the president of the region of Cajamarca, insisted that he and other protesters would press their demands on Thursday in peace.

Around 1,000 local residents gathered down the road from the project on Thursday and there were no immediate reports by police of any clashes in the area.

The new gold mine would be the largest investment in the history of Peruvian mining and would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and royalties for the central government.

Solving the Conga dispute is a crucial test for President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end widespread conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in mining and oil projects nationwide.

An effort by three of Humala's cabinet officials on Wednesday to broker a truce between the local community and the company failed, according to local political leaders who participated in the talks. (Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)