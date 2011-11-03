版本:
UPDATE 2-Newmont halts $4.8 bln Peru mine work over protest

 * U.S.-based miner halts work as a precaution
 * Conga would be biggest investment ever in Peruvian mine
 * Humala issues plea for calm after talks fail
 (Adds request government cancel project, plans for larger
protest)
 By Patricia Velez
 PAMPA VERDE, Peru, Nov 3 Newmont Mining Corp
removed some workers and halted earth-moving work at its Conga
project in Peru on Thursday because of fears protesters would
invade it, an internal company email obtained by Reuters
showed.
 At least 1,000 residents gathered in Pampa Verde, about 12
miles (20 km) down the road from the Conga site, to demand the
company abandon its $4.8 billion gold project, but there were
no reports by police of any clashes in the area.
 Local community and political leaders worry Newmont's
(NEM.N) project, which would be the biggest investment in the
history of Peruvian mining, would cause pollution and sap water
supplies used by farmers.
 Protesters are also urging the government to issue a decree
that would ban the project, which appears unlikely as the new
gold mine would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in
taxes and royalties for the central government.
 Solving the Conga dispute is a crucial test for President
Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end widespread
conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of
dollars in mining and oil investment nationwide.
[ID:nN1E7A21FG]
 "We aren't violent. We are peaceful, but when our rights
are ignored we must raise our voices to be heard," Gregorio
Santos, president of the region of Cajamarca, told Reuters in
the town of Pampa Verde, 13,800 feet (4,200 meters) high in the
Andes.
 But the U.S. company's deputy project director for Conga,
Daniel Gignac, said some staff and equipment were being
relocated as a precaution "due to the serious risk of violence
by local political activists." Despite the temporary move,
other work would continue normally at the Conga mining camp,
Gignac said in an email to staff viewed by Reuters.
 An effort by three of Humala's cabinet officials on
Wednesday to broker a truce between the local community and the
company failed, according to local leaders who participated in
the talks.
 Humala, a center-leftist, urged more dialogue to solve the
conflict.
 "We plea for calm in Cajamarca because we are going to come
up with a solution that addresses the issue of environmental
conservation," Humala told reporters in Lima on Thursday.
 Newmont and its partner in Conga, Peruvian precious metals
miner Buenaventura (BVN.N), have expressed confidence the
project will eventually proceed.
 But residents have shown little willingness to negotiate
and said they planned a massive protest against the project in
Cajamarca next Wednesday.
 "Mining around here has never brought development and it's
hurt the environment," said Guillermo Huaman, 30, who raises
livestock near Pampa Verde.
 TRYING TO AVERT CLASHES OF PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT
 Agriculture Minister Miguel Caillaux said the project,
which had its environmental impact study approved a year ago,
would not hurt local water supplies used by farmers.
 Still, Newmont's nearby gold mine Yanacocha, which produced
1.5 million ounces of gold last year, suffered a mercury spill
in 2000 that still angers some local residents even though the
mine says it has strict environmental controls and runs
extensive community development programs.
 In 2004 Newmont halted exploration to expand Yanacocha to
include Cerro Quilish, a nearby mountain, because of community
protests over water supplies. Conga would produce 580,000 to
680,000 ounces of gold a year.
 Humala has sought to avert conflicts over resources by
promising to steer more social spending to rural towns and
emphasizing mediation efforts between local communities and
companies, instead of relying on the police to repress protests
after disputes spiral out of control.
 Dozens of people died in clashes over mining and oil
projects during former President Alan Garcia's term in office.
 Three months into his term, Humala has temporarily settled
a vexing conflict over one of Southern Copper's (SCCO.N)
projects. [ID:nN1E79109N]
 And despite a lingering strike at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro
Verde coper mine, Humala has won the support of the country's
largest labor confederation, which has stopped issuing threats
for general strikes that nagged Garcia.
 But the Conga project is his biggest challenge yet and is
so large that a failure to see it open could become a major
setback for his government.
 It is too soon to know whether Humala will manage conflicts
better than his predecessor or if his welfare programs will be
effective, though some business leaders have praised him for
emphasizing that economic growth must include the one third of
Peruvians mired in poverty.
 His goal of spreading the wealth from the country's
decade-long economic boom does not seem to have discouraged
investors. Since Humala took office, foreign firms have pledged
about $15 billion in investments, equivalent to about 10
percent of gross domestic product, mainly in mining and oil.
 (Additional reporting by Omar Mariluz in Lima; Writing by
Terry Wade; Editing by Dale Hudson)

