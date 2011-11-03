UPDATE 2-Newmont halts $4.8 bln Peru mine work over protest

* U.S.-based miner halts work as a precaution

* Conga would be biggest investment ever in Peruvian mine

* Humala issues plea for calm after talks fail (Adds request government cancel project, plans for larger protest)

By Patricia Velez

PAMPA VERDE, Peru, Nov 3 Newmont Mining Corp removed some workers and halted earth-moving work at its Conga project in Peru on Thursday because of fears protesters would invade it, an internal company email obtained by Reuters showed.

At least 1,000 residents gathered in Pampa Verde, about 12 miles (20 km) down the road from the Conga site, to demand the company abandon its $4.8 billion gold project, but there were no reports by police of any clashes in the area.

Local community and political leaders worry Newmont's ( NEM.N ) project, which would be the biggest investment in the history of Peruvian mining, would cause pollution and sap water supplies used by farmers.

Protesters are also urging the government to issue a decree that would ban the project, which appears unlikely as the new gold mine would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and royalties for the central government.

Solving the Conga dispute is a crucial test for President Ollanta Humala, who campaigned on promises to end widespread conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in mining and oil investment nationwide. [ID:nN1E7A21FG]

"We aren't violent. We are peaceful, but when our rights are ignored we must raise our voices to be heard," Gregorio Santos, president of the region of Cajamarca, told Reuters in the town of Pampa Verde, 13,800 feet (4,200 meters) high in the Andes.

But the U.S. company's deputy project director for Conga, Daniel Gignac, said some staff and equipment were being relocated as a precaution "due to the serious risk of violence by local political activists." Despite the temporary move, other work would continue normally at the Conga mining camp, Gignac said in an email to staff viewed by Reuters.

An effort by three of Humala's cabinet officials on Wednesday to broker a truce between the local community and the company failed, according to local leaders who participated in the talks.

Humala, a center-leftist, urged more dialogue to solve the conflict.

"We plea for calm in Cajamarca because we are going to come up with a solution that addresses the issue of environmental conservation," Humala told reporters in Lima on Thursday.

Newmont and its partner in Conga, Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura ( BVN.N ), have expressed confidence the project will eventually proceed.

But residents have shown little willingness to negotiate and said they planned a massive protest against the project in Cajamarca next Wednesday.

"Mining around here has never brought development and it's hurt the environment," said Guillermo Huaman, 30, who raises livestock near Pampa Verde.

TRYING TO AVERT CLASHES OF PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT

Agriculture Minister Miguel Caillaux said the project, which had its environmental impact study approved a year ago, would not hurt local water supplies used by farmers.

Still, Newmont's nearby gold mine Yanacocha, which produced 1.5 million ounces of gold last year, suffered a mercury spill in 2000 that still angers some local residents even though the mine says it has strict environmental controls and runs extensive community development programs.

In 2004 Newmont halted exploration to expand Yanacocha to include Cerro Quilish, a nearby mountain, because of community protests over water supplies. Conga would produce 580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year.

Humala has sought to avert conflicts over resources by promising to steer more social spending to rural towns and emphasizing mediation efforts between local communities and companies, instead of relying on the police to repress protests after disputes spiral out of control.

Dozens of people died in clashes over mining and oil projects during former President Alan Garcia's term in office.

Three months into his term, Humala has temporarily settled a vexing conflict over one of Southern Copper's ( SCCO.N ) projects. [ID:nN1E79109N]

And despite a lingering strike at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde coper mine, Humala has won the support of the country's largest labor confederation, which has stopped issuing threats for general strikes that nagged Garcia.

But the Conga project is his biggest challenge yet and is so large that a failure to see it open could become a major setback for his government.

It is too soon to know whether Humala will manage conflicts better than his predecessor or if his welfare programs will be effective, though some business leaders have praised him for emphasizing that economic growth must include the one third of Peruvians mired in poverty.

His goal of spreading the wealth from the country's decade-long economic boom does not seem to have discouraged investors. Since Humala took office, foreign firms have pledged about $15 billion in investments, equivalent to about 10 percent of gross domestic product, mainly in mining and oil. (Additional reporting by Omar Mariluz in Lima; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Dale Hudson)