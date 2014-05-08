Rights commission not seeking to block Newmont gold mine in Peru

LIMA May 8 The Inter-American Commission on
Human Rights has rejected a request from activists in Peru to
recommend revoking Newmont Mining Corp's licenses to
build a massive gold mine, Peru's justice ministry said.
Opponents of Newmont's $5 billion stalled Conga project in
northern Peru filed the petition in 2012, alleging human rights
abuses committed by police during protests against the proposed
mine.
The commission, part of the 35-member Organization of
American States, decided the requested injunction did not merit
consideration, the ministry said late on Wednesday.
Newmont put construction of the mine on hold in 2011 because
of local opposition, and has been building reservoirs for
peasant communities that fear more mining in the region will
pollute and dry up lakes and rivers.
Conga would offset dwindling reserves at Newmont's nearby
Yanacocha mine in the Cajamarca region.
