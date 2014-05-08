Rights commission not seeking to block Newmont gold mine in Peru

LIMA May 8 The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has rejected a request from activists in Peru to recommend revoking Newmont Mining Corp's licenses to build a massive gold mine, Peru's justice ministry said.

Opponents of Newmont's $5 billion stalled Conga project in northern Peru filed the petition in 2012, alleging human rights abuses committed by police during protests against the proposed mine.

The commission, part of the 35-member Organization of American States, decided the requested injunction did not merit consideration, the ministry said late on Wednesday.

Newmont put construction of the mine on hold in 2011 because of local opposition, and has been building reservoirs for peasant communities that fear more mining in the region will pollute and dry up lakes and rivers.

Conga would offset dwindling reserves at Newmont's nearby Yanacocha mine in the Cajamarca region. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Tom Brown)