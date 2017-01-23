Peru says it plans to terminate Odebrecht pipeline contract

LIMA Jan 23 Peru said Monday that it plans to
terminate Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht's $5
billion natural gas pipeline contract after it said it would
miss a key financing deadline for the project.
Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo added on local
broadcaster RPP that the government would assess the value of
the partially-built project and schedule a new auction as soon
as possible.
The Odebrecht-led consortium that won the rights to build
the pipeline in 2014 announced on Friday that it would not be
able to meet a financing deadline this week and was waiting for
notification to begin the process of returning the contract to
the state.
Odebrecht controls a 55 percent stake in the project,
Spain's Enagas SA has a 25 percent stake and Peru's
biggest construction group Grana y Montero
owns 20 percent.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Franklin Paul)