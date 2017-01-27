CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Odebrecht says willing to sell Peru projects amid govt pressure

(Corrects headline, first, seventh and eight paragraphs to show
Odebrecht is willing to sell Peru projects, not that it is
willing to exit Peru)
By Mitra Taj
LIMA Jan 27 Brazilian construction company
Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off
its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft
inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean
country.
Earlier this week, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski
delivered his most heated remarks yet on the scandal, saying
Odebrecht must go and telling a crowd he would
"hang" corrupt officials and companies.
In December, Odebrecht acknowledged distributing hundreds of
millions of dollars across Latin America to secure public work
contracts. It is now negotiating settlements with prosecutors in
Peru and several other countries, after striking a plea deal
with authorities in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland.
Kuczynski's government rescinded Odebrecht's $5 billion
natural gas pipeline contract this week because it missed a key
financing deadline, but it has not announced any
measures to force the company from Peru.
Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said the government planned
to negotiate the company's departure from a series of projects,
starting with Odebrecht and Grana y Montero's
$500 million Chavimochic III irrigation project that ground to a
halt in December pending a government permit.
Odebrecht said in a statement to Reuters that Peru has not
directly asked it to exit any project but that it would "respect
the will of the government and if it's necessary all of its
concessions would be sold."
It emphasized it would provide local authorities details on
its bribes regardless of what happens.
The announcement puts to rest questions over whether the
company might resist government pressure to exit contracts it
has won from Peru over the years as prosecutors work to sort out
which were obtained through graft.
The company still owns the IIRSA Norte and IIRSA Sur and
highway concessions in Peru, and it has a 25 percent stake in
the Rutas de Lima toll business that was the target of protests
over new fees earlier this month.
Odebrecht put its Chaglla hydroelectric power station up for
sale months ago, and agreed to sell its Olmos irrigation
business to Brookfield Asset Management Inc in
November. It said the government has not yet authorized the deal
with Brookfield.
The company once played an outsized role in infrastructure
projects in Peru, but it has since turned into a symbol of the
white-collar graft that many Peruvians feel is met with
impunity.
Kuczynski's approval ratings dropped 5 points after the
Odebrecht scandal broke.
