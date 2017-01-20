Odebrecht pipeline group says waiting for government to end contract

LIMA Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline
consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a
key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the
government for notification that it will terminate its $5
billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht, at the center
of a growing bribery scandal in Latin America, has been trying
to sell its 55 percent in the project, Gasoducto Sur Peruano, as
a condition from banks that would provide a $4.1 billion loan
needed for construction.
Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest
construction group, owns a 20 percent stake in the pipeline
group. Spain's Enagas SA controls 25 percent.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj)