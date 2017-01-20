UPDATE 2-Odebrecht group ready to return $5 bln pipeline contract to Peru

(Adds quote from Grana y Montero)
LIMA Jan 20 A consortium controlled by
Brazilian builder Odebrecht S.A. will miss a
financing deadline on Monday for a natural gas pipeline project
in Peru and awaits government notification that it will lose the
$5 billion contract, the company said on Friday.
Odebrecht, a family-owned conglomerate at the center of a
growing bribery scandal in Latin America, has spent months
trying to sell its 55 percent in the project as a condition from
banks that would provide $4.1 billion for construction.
But worries about liability for potential crimes committed
have thwarted possible deals and the government has said it
would not extend the financing deadline.
"The concessionaire company is waiting for official
communication from the government that will allow us to start
the process of returning the concession," the consortium said in
a statement.
Spain's Enagas SA controls a 25 percent stake in
the project.
Shares of Peru's biggest construction group, Grana y Montero
, which owns a 20 percent stake, slipped more than 2
percent - extending their more than 30 percent drop since a
month ago when Odebrecht admitted to bribing officials in Peru.
"Grana y Montero's prestige is damaged," Grana's general
manager Alvarado told local broadcaster RPP. "Starting Monday,
we'll be entering a new legal phase, which will be harder to
control."
Grana told Reuters last month that the government would have
to pay at least $1 billion in compensation if it ends the
contract, and that construction might not resume for three
years.
The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has not
responded requests for comment.
The government has said it would seek to quickly hold a new
auction. It would also modify the contract to connect the
pipeline to cities in southern Peru and to ensure it does not
draw on financing from consumer electricity bills.
General work on the project is about 37.6 percent finished,
with construction of the pipeline 10.7 percent complete.
Construction ground to a halt last year when arrangements
for a syndicated loan got snagged on concerns about a graft
inquiry into Odebrecht in Brazil.
Since then, Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing hundreds
of millions in bribes across Latin America, including $29
million in Peru.
Odebrecht is negotiating a plea deal with local prosecutors
as it aims to reach settlements in 12 countries.
The pipeline consortium won the contract in 2014 during the
previous government after its sole competitor was disqualified
the day of the auction.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Ursula Scollo; editing by Grant
McCool, Bernard Orr)