UPDATE 2-Odebrecht, Enagas win $4 bln natgas pipeline contract in Peru

LIMA, June 30 A consortium formed by Brazilian
construction company Odebrecht and Spanish utility Enagas
won the rights to build and operate a $4 billion
natural gas pipeline in Peru, the government said on Monday.
The pipeline is key to President Ollanta Humala's delayed
plans for boosting domestic natural gas output to feed a future
petrochemical hub and meet fast-growing electrical demand as
large mining projects come online.
The consortium will invest between $3.6 billion and $4
billion to build the 1,000-km long (620-mile) pipeline, and
charge $7.329 billion for services offered during the 34-year
concession, said the state agency responsible for public
tenders, Proinversion.
Odebrecht has a 75 percent stake in the project and Enagas
controls the rest, the Brazilian firm said.
The pipeline - the second to move natural gas from Peru's
abundant Camisea fields in the jungle through the Andes and to
the coast - will be built within five years, said Proinversion.
The new connection will run to the southern coastal city
Moquegua instead of to the capital Lima where the existing
pipeline ends.
The government announced plans to build the pipeline after
Odebrecht's plans for a similar project were held up by
financing.
About half of the global mineral exporter's electricity is
generated from natural gas and its plans to build petrochemical
plants have hinged on a new, secure supply from Camisea.
Proinversion disqualified a competing consortium, formed by
the French firm GDF Suez, U.S.-based Sempra Energy
and other companies, after reviewing its technical
proposal.
The losing group said Proinversion broke bidding rules by
not giving it enough time to respond to an inquiry about the
stake each company has in the consortium, and that it would have
won the concession because it offered lower operating fees.
Proinversion and the energy and mines minister denied any
irregularities in the tendering process in a press conference
late on Monday, saying the group changed key components of its
original submission at the last minute.
The public-private concession is the second marked by
controversy this year. In March, Proinversion awarded a $5.66
billion contract for a subway line to the sole bidder after two
competitors unexpectedly dropped out of the contest - triggering
speculation that the process might have been flawed.
Humala's government has said it would award some $13 billion
in infrastructure concessions this year in a bid to spur
economic growth.
