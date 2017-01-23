版本:
Peru says will not compensate Odebrecht after ending contract

LIMA Jan 23 The government of Peru said Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a natural gas pipeline project after rescinding its contract over a missed financing deadline.

Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said that a new builder and operator of the pipeline project may buy the project's assets in a public auction that the government will aim to schedule as soon as possible. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
