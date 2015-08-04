UPDATE 1-Peru's biggest oil block fails to receive any bids -government

(Adds context, details of auction, quotes from regulator)
LIMA Aug 4 Three foreign oil companies that had
originally signaled interest in Peru's biggest oil block did not
bid in an auction held on Tuesday, state energy regulator
Perupetro said.
Perupetro said it was now considering negotiating a contract
directly with potential operators in order to avoid output
disruptions in block 192, which produces 12,000 barrels per day.
"Such a contract could be temporary (two years) or
definitive (30 years)," Perupetro said in a statement released
during a news conference at the auction.
Current operator Pluspetrol's contract for block 192 is
scheduled to end Aug. 29.
Pluspetrol as well as Perenco Ltd and Pacific Rubiales
Energy had all expressed interest in the block last
month.
State-owned energy company Petroperu has said it would be
interested in stepping in to operate the block if no private
companies made an offer.
Petroperu has not produced oil in more than 20 years.
Petroperu refines and transports oil products while
Perupetro is the state agency tasked with regulating the
industry.
Perupetro had postponed the auction last month in order to
build more interest in the block in Peru's northern Amazonian
region of Loreto.
