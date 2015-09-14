Output at Peru's top oil block suspended by indigenous protest

LIMA, Sept 13 Output at Peru's top oil block was
halted by an indigenous protest over environmental concerns, a
tribal leader told Reuters on Sunday, adding that production
installations had been taken over by protesters to force talks
with the government.
Tension in Peru's Amazonian region have increased since last
month when Pacific Exploration and Production Corp was
awarded a two-year service contract to keep oil flowing from
block 192 after a 30-year concession failed to draw any bids in
an auction last month.
"This protest is for an indefinite period of time," said
Carlos Sandi, head of the Feconaco indigenous community
federation.
Daily production from block 192 in the region of Loreto is
now about 12,000 barrels, a level Pacific has said it could ramp
up. Slumping crude prices and disputes with indigenous
communities have sapped investor interest in the block.
