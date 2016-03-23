Petroperu expects crude oil pipeline to resume flow in 65 days

LIMA, March 23 State-owned energy company Petroperu said on Wednesday that it expects its crude oil pipeline in northwestern Peru to resume operations in about 65 days after two ruptures halted the flow of about 5,500 barrels per day.

Petroperu president German Velasquez added that the closure of the pipeline had not affected its Talara refinery.

The ruptures, in late January and early February, spilled 3,000 barrels of crude in a remote Amazonian region, prompting protests from indigenous communities.

The pipeline mainly transported oil from block 192, operated by Pacific Exploration & Production Corp. Pacific did not respond to requests for comment.

Official export data shows that Pacific has not produced any oil from block 192 this month after reporting output of about 4,200 bpd on average in February - down from 9,400 bpd in January.

