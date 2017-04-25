Amazon natives in Peru take over oil field in land use dispute

LIMA, April 25 About 600 natives of Peru's
Amazon region took control of a non-producing oil field operated
by Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp and
demanded payment for use of the land, a representative of the
protesters said on Tuesday.
The field, oil lot 192 near the Ecuadorean border, has been
idle since last year due to pipeline ruptures. Pacific
Exploration & Production said a group of 30 indigenous people
began the protest on Saturday.
Wilmer Chavez, president of the Oriap indigenous
organization, told Reuters by telephone that the number of
protesters had grown since then to 600.
"We have to make them respect our territory," he said.
In an email to Reuters, Pacific Exploration & Production
said the field is near 19 indigenous communities, 18 of which
have signed land use deals with the company.
"No payment is due at this time," the email said.
Chavez said two communities, Los Jardines and Alianza de
Capahuari, have no agreements with the company and are demanding
$308,000 as compensation for use of their lands.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)