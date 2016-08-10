Peru detects fresh oil spill from decades-old Amazon pipeline

LIMA Aug 10 A fresh oil spill in the Peruvian
Amazon was detected from the country's four-decades-old pipeline
on Thursday, operator Petroperu said, bringing the
number of leaks this year to four.
Petroperu, the country's state-owned energy company, did not
provide an estimate for how much oil was released and said
emergency workers were implementing a contingency plan.
The latest spill, in a ravine in the province of
Condorcanqui, could heap more pressure on President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski to pass reforms to prevent future leaks.
The 1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline was shuttered for
repairs in February after two spills leaked 3,000 barrels that
polluted rivers and prompted an indigenous community to hold
Petroperu officials hostage to press for aid.
The then-energy and mines minister said in June that the
third spill occurred as Petroperu was illegally pumping crude
through the pipeline, which led to the ousting of the president
of Petroperu and a $3.5 million fine.
It is unclear how the fourth spill occurred.
The new energy and mines minister, Gonzalo Tamayo, said this
week that the pipeline would likely remain shuttered for at
least a year.
Peru's relatively small oil production has dropped to about
37,000 barrels per day since the pipeline closed, as output from
oil blocks 192 and 67 has stopped completely.
There have been 23 ruptures in the pipeline since 2011,
according to the ombudsman's office.
