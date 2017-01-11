Peru aims to close deals on $3 bln for state energy company

LIMA Jan 11 Peru's finance minister said
Wednesday that he will seek to close deals on $3 billion in
financing for state energy company Petroperu, including
a loan from Spanish state-backed insurer Cesce, during a trip to
Europe next week.
In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Finance Minister
Alfredo Thorne said the money would allow Petroperu to pay for
remaining upgrades at its Talara refinery and to repair its
four-decades old pipeline that remains shuttered after a dozen
oil spills in the Amazon last year.
"We're going to talk with banks, with the Spaniards, we're
going to talk with the minister who's giving us this Cesce loan
and we're going to try to close this as soon as possible to
obtain $3 billion in financing," Thorne said on RPP.
Last month Thorne said Petroperu had opted not to sell bonds
to raise financing as announced during the previous government,
and would instead seek loans from Cesce, the World Bank and a
lending syndicate.
The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a
78-year-old former investment banker who took office in July,
wants to restructure Petroperu to make it more efficient.
Last month the first head of Petroperu that Kuczynski named
resigned along with the entire board to protest the government's
vetoing of an internal appointment.
Petroperu mainly transports and commercializes oil products.
It has said it is about halfway finished with the $3.5 billion
expansion of Talara.
