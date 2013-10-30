UPDATE 1-Peru PM Jimenez resigns, more cabinet changes pending

LIMA Oct 29 Peru's Prime Minister Juan Jimenez
said on Tuesday he is leaving President Ollanta Humala's
government and that other cabinet changes will soon be announced
by his successor - a local governor and former business manager.
Jimenez, a human rights lawyer, said in a televised
interview that he will be replaced by Cesar Villanueva, the
regional president of the northern department of San Martin.
"Every cabinet has its end," Jimenez told journalist Alvarez
Rodrich on local cable channel ATV.
Jimenez declined to say who else might be resigning as part
of an expected cabinet shuffle this week - more than a month
before ministerial changes typically made in December.
Sources told Reuters that Finance Minister Luis Miguel
Castilla and Energy and Mines Minister Jorge Merino would likely
keep their positions as they have since the start of Humala's
government in July of 2011.
Castilla, a favorite of investors, has been rumored for
months to have been planning to resign, despite repeatedly
denying that he had any intention to do so.
Villanueva, widely respected and known as an efficient
administrator, will be Humala's fourth prime minister.
Humala's first year in power was marked by anti-mining
protests in Peru's mineral-rich Andes that turned deadly.
Jimenez presided over a 15-month period of relative calm in
the Andean country that is rife with social conflicts and
disputes over natural resources.
A source close to the government told Reuters that Humala
chose Villanueva because of his influence in Peruvian provinces,
where poverty rates remain high despite sizable proceeds from
mining and energy projects.
Jimenez's announced departure follows criticism of him after
he appeared to dismiss concerns about crime as mere "hysteria."
Polls regularly show that controlling crime is a top
priority for Peruvians.
The popularity rating for Humala, a former military officer
elected on promises to spread the benefits of Peru's robust
economic growth rates more broadly, has dipped to the lowest
levels of his presidency in recent months.