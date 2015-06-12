Peru's Humala eyes decrees to spur growth after congressional defeat

LIMA, June 12 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
will try to spur economic growth via emergency decree after
opposition lawmakers derailed a key vote to grant his government
powers to legislate economic reforms, the country's prime
minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Pedro Cateriano lambasted the opposition for
failing to show up to a key plenary session on Friday,
describing the lack of quorum as a bid to "boycott" Humala's
economic policy.
"After Congress said 'no' to receiving us and listening to
our request for legislative powers we're going to evaluate which
projects ... can be approved via urgent decrees," Cateriano said
during a televised press conference.
Congressional approval of the cabinet's request to legislate
new economic measures would signal political commitment to
shoring up growth, the finance minister said earlier this month.
The government has not offered many details on what new
economic measures it hopes to implement, but has said they would
aim to boost growth in the medium and long term.
The government sent its formal request for legislative
approval to Congress last week.
Peru's mining-fueled economy slowed sharply last year,
growing 2.35 percent as gold exports and investments fell.
Peru's economy had expanded by more than 5 percent in previous
years.
