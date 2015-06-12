Peru's Humala eyes decrees to spur growth after congressional defeat

LIMA, June 12 Peru's President Ollanta Humala will try to spur economic growth via emergency decree after opposition lawmakers derailed a key vote to grant his government powers to legislate economic reforms, the country's prime minister said Friday.

Prime Minister Pedro Cateriano lambasted the opposition for failing to show up to a key plenary session on Friday, describing the lack of quorum as a bid to "boycott" Humala's economic policy.

"After Congress said 'no' to receiving us and listening to our request for legislative powers we're going to evaluate which projects ... can be approved via urgent decrees," Cateriano said during a televised press conference.

Congressional approval of the cabinet's request to legislate new economic measures would signal political commitment to shoring up growth, the finance minister said earlier this month.

The government has not offered many details on what new economic measures it hopes to implement, but has said they would aim to boost growth in the medium and long term.

The government sent its formal request for legislative approval to Congress last week.

Peru's mining-fueled economy slowed sharply last year, growing 2.35 percent as gold exports and investments fell. Peru's economy had expanded by more than 5 percent in previous years. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)