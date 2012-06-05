UPDATE 1-Defections over tough tactics sting Peru's Humala

* Humala's drift right risks eroding sway in Congress
* Prime Minister says Newmont project likely to proceed
* Humala says won't be deterred by protests
By Patricia Velez and Terry Wade
LIMA, June 5 Three legislators have quit
President Ollanta Humala's Gana Peru party and more departures
are possible as his crackdown on anti-mining protests and drift
to the right erode his working majority in Congress.
The departing lawmakers on Tuesday accused Humala of
spurning traditional allies on the left, courting big business
and - most importantly - using force instead of mediation to
quell vexing social conflicts over the spoils of mineral wealth.
Widespread conflicts over mineral resources threaten to
delay some of the $50 billion in investments Peru has lined up
for a sector that drives 60 percent of exports in one of Latin
America's fastest-growing economies.
The president's far-left father, Isaac Humala, known for
ornery comments and conspiracy theories, has called his son a
sellout and warned that his presidency will be a failure.
Critics say Humala has abandoned the left.
"Promises made during the electoral campaign have been
systematically ignored by the government," Javier Diez Canseco,
one of the three dissident lawmakers, said in Congress.
But Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said the 30 percent of
voters on the left who once formed the core of Humala's
constituency need to recognize he must govern for all Peruvians
- regardless of their political stripe.
"Humala isn't just governing for the people who voted for
him. He is governing for 100 percent of the Peruvians. The 30
percent can't impose its will on the 100 percent," Valdes told
Peru's foreign press club.
Humala won the presidency a year ago by shedding his
hard-line image and recasting himself as a moderate leftist who
could please foreign investors and spread the country's growing
wealth to help the poor.
He took office as the most popular Peruvian leader in
decades, promising to neutralize a polarized political landscape
and slash the poverty rate, now at 27 percent.
The defections on Tuesday left Humala's party with 43 of 130
seats in Congress. Though Humala has relied on 20 seats from the
Peru Posible party for a working majority, he will now have to
look to the right-wing party of former President Alberto
Fujimori for help in passing bills.
Political analyst Fernando Tuesta said more lawmakers might
leave the ruling party.
"There will be more departures in the future if the
government loses the political capital to manage severe social
conflicts," he said in a column in the newspaper La Republica.
HUMALA SAYS 'EXTREMISTS' WON'T STOP HIM
Despite the party's turmoil, Humala still has an approval
rating of more than 50 percent in a country where his
predecessors plumbed lows of less than 10 percent in polls.
The economy is growing 6 percent a year, inflation is low,
and the government says it is investing in poor rural areas that
were overlooked in a decade-long boom. Public investments are on
track to rise by 30 percent this year and social welfare
spending by 60 percent.
Relying on votes from Fujimori's party would draw criticism
from the left, but since taking office Humala has repeatedly
said he has abandoned all political ideologies to lead as a
pragmatist.
Critics say Humala, a former military officer, is too quick
to rely on authoritarian tactics and has criminalized protests
stemming from 250 environmental disputes nationwide over water,
oil, mining or pollution. The judiciary has arrested local
political heads for leading rallies against mines owned or
planned by global miners Xstrata and Newmont.
The government said on Tuesday it was confident Newmont
would go forward with the most expensive mining project in
Peruvian history despite protests over water.
Prime Minister Valdes has blamed left-wing ideologues for
fomenting the protests, and some of those leftist leaders are
widely expected to make their own presidential bids in 2016.
"There are political movements that don't want dialogue and
that want to cause disorder," Valdes said. "We prioritize
dialogue but we also must act firmly to defend the state."
Humala took office in July 2011, urging mediation to calm
hundreds of disputes nationwide over the spoils of natural
resources. Those efforts have averted some clashes with police
who were sent in to clear roadblocks set by protesters.
But at least 10 people have died in disputes over natural
resources under his watch and dozens of police have been
injured. Similar clashes killed at least 174 during the tenure
of Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia.
Humala said the government would redouble efforts to invest
in infrastructure, lure investment, and fight extreme poverty.
"We are going to build Peru together. It's not easy to build
when others want to destroy. It's not easy to reach an
understanding with people who are extremists, but it's
possible," Humala said at an event on the poor periphery of Lima
where water lines have been installed for the first time.
"We'll do this whether extremists like it or not."