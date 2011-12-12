UPDATE 3-Peru's new mining minister says to attract investment

* New mining minister says to promote investment
* Peru to hold international audit over Conga
* Humala struggling to mediate conflicts as pledged
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, Dec 12 Peru's new mine and energy
minister said on Monday the government would attract private
investment to the vast sector while requiring it to bring more
social benefits to the fast-growing economy.
The minister's first comments were another strong signal
that Peru's free-market economic model will remain despite the
replacement of 10 out of 19 ministers on Sunday.
President Ollanta Humala shuffled his cabinet over the
weekend in part to calm widespread disputes over natural
resource projects, like Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion
Conga gold mine in the northern region of Cajamarca.
"We will be globally competitive and attract first-class
mining," Jorge Merino, an engineer who spent years working for
the government agency that promotes foreign investment before
being picked by Humala, told reporters.
"My commitment is to decide how the country can bring
investment, but investment that helps develop social programs,"
said Merino, who was also once head of social affairs at the
agency, Pro-Inversion.
Humala kept Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, who is
well-regarded by Wall Street. Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva,
who has pushed an ambitious free-trade agenda for the Andean
country also stayed in his post.
New Prime Minister Oscar Valdes, a former army officer who
had been interior minister, said the government will ask
international experts to audit the disputed environmental plan
for Conga before making a decision on what would be Peru's most
expensive mining project ever.
"We think this is a good way to defend investment in Peru,"
Valdes, speaking on local television, said of the audit. He
said protesters had "reasonable doubts" that should be
addressed.
Peru has $50 billion in mining and oil investment lined up
for the next decade, but the government is worried some 200
social and environmental conflicts nationwide could prevent
that from taking off.
Humala has struggled to assuage the environmental concerns
over water supplies from local communities opposed to the Conga
project, many of which voted for him in the June election.
He declared a state of emergency last week to break up
protests against Conga, a joint venture between U.S.-based
Newmont and Peru's Buenaventura .
It was the first sign his government may be willing to take
a firmer stance to ensure the giant project goes forward.
SIGNS OF A CRACKDOWN
Critics said the appointment of Valdes showed a more
authoritarian bent from Humala, who is a retired military man
himself, and could mean more crackdowns on protests. Valdes
went into business after leaving the military in 1991 and the
business community appeared to support his appointment.
Peru's mining industry grew during the authoritarian regime
of former President Alberto Fujimori, who ruled for 10 years
starting in 1990.
Fujimori, now in jail for human rights abuse and
corruption, initially drew multinational firms to Peru by
signing agreements to lock in low tax rates for some two
decades and promising to defeat leftist insurgents.
Humala fiercely criticizes Fujimori and portrayed himself
as a defender of democracy and human rights during the campaign
against Fujimori's daughter, Keiko Fujimori.
He pledged to defuse, through dialogue, community
opposition to natural-resource projects in poor towns left
behind by Peru's decade-long economic boom.
Humala earned widespread praise for early legislative
victories. He negotiated additional tax and royalty payments of
about $1 billion a year with the mining sector without losing
investment and passed a law requiring firms to consult with
indigenous communities before building projects.
But he has since found mediation difficult and labeled as
"intransigent" the protesters who had hoped he would usher in a
period of rapid social change. The leaders of the Cajamarca
demonstrations have been arrested.
Although Humala's approval rating is a relatively high 59
percent, he has struggled to govern as a moderate in polarized
Peru who can keep big business happy while helping poor voters
impatient for change.
"The (cabinet) changes signal that Mr Humala could be
substantially less tolerant of protests that aim to stop mining
projects," wrote Nomura Analyst Benito Berber in a research
note.
Peru's stocks were down 1.3 percent and the sol
currency closed bidding 0.15 percent weaker against
the dollar on a bleak day for global markets.