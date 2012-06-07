Peru opens inquiry against fiery Newmont foe

* Cajamarca President opposes $4.8 bln Newmont project
* President Humala trying to move dispute from streets to
courts
* Rural poverty in Peru still 60 pct, fuels discontent
LIMA, June 7 Public prosecutors in Peru have
opened an inquiry against the leading foe of Newmont Mining's
$4.8 billion Conga mine for apparently inciting a crowd
to say President Ollanta Humala, who supports the project,
should be "removed."
The fiery comments made on Tuesday by Gregorio Santos, the
president of the northern region of Cajamarca, don't pose a risk
to the stability of the government, political analysts said. But
they were roundly criticized by lawmakers such as President of
Congress Daniel Abugattas as an undemocratic call for a
"rebellion" in a country that battled two leftist insurgencies
in the 1990s.
"What happens when the president doesn't keep his word?"
Santos asked a crowd thronging the main plaza in the city of
Cajamarca. "The people remove him!," the crowd responded. "What
happens when the president doesn't honor his obligations?" he
asked the crowd. "He gets removed," his followers responded.
Santos has since partially retracted his comments and said
he was only demanding a new constitution that would put poor
farmers ahead of corporate profits. He has accused Humala, who
cannot run for re-election when his terms ends in 2016, of
cuddling up to big business and ignoring promises he made to
rural voters during last year's presidential campaign.
Despite a decade-long economic boom driven by exports of
natural resources, the poverty rate in mountainous provinces
near mines is still around 60 percent.
The investigation could take several weeks, Ivan Constantino
of the public prosecutors office in the provincial city of
Lambayeque, where the inquiry will be conducted, said on
Thursday.
Ines Fernandez Honores, a lawyer for Santos, said the
inquiry was baseless.
"This has no merits," she told RPP radio.
The inquiry is the latest sign that a pitched battle over
U.S.-based Newmont proposed gold mine - the largest mining
investment in Peruvian history - is being taken from the streets
to the courtroom as the government tries to ensure the project
is built.
Santos already faces an ongoing, separate investigation for
using public money to finance anti-mining protests - allegations
he has denied.
Critics have accused Santos of using the protests for his
own political benefit, with an eye to the presidential election
in 2016.
Peru's chief public prosecutor, Jose Pelaez, publicly
rebuked Santos over his latest comments.
"This looks to me like a seditious act," Pelaez said on RPP
radio.
Humala has tried to end anti-mining protests that stalled
construction in November by saying the mine would generate
thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues to fund social
programs.
He has also asked the company to improve its environmental
remediation plan for the project, which would replace a string
of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. Newmont says
reservoirs would ensure year-round water supplies for local
towns that currently suffer shortages in the dry season.
"We reject the statements made by the regional president of
Cajamarca," Peruvian Prime Minister Oscar Valdes told Peru's
foreign press club said on Wednesday. "We are a democracy."
He said Newmont would likely agree to the suggested
environmental improvements "in coming days" and construction
could resume on the project, the most expensive ever attempted
in Peru, at any time.
Widespread conflicts over mineral resources threaten to
delay billions of dollars in investments in a sector that drives
60 percent of exports in Peru's fast-growing economy.
Police arrested the mayor of a town in the southern region
of Cusco last week for leading another round of protests against
a new mine owned by global firm Xstrata that will open
in August.
Humala, a former military officer, took office nearly a year
ago urging mediation to calm hundreds of disputes nationwide
over the spoils of natural resources. But critics say he has
become impatient with intransigent protesters and too willing to
rely on a firm hand to maintain order.