UPDATE 3-Peru's Humala picks ex-army officer to lead Cabinet

* More authoritarian governing style expected
* Pro-market economic model seen as safe
* Cabinet shake-up called "premature"
By Patricia Velez and Terry Wade
LIMA, Dec 10 President Ollanta Humala replaced
his prime minister on Saturday with a former army officer who
was his instructor in the military in an unexpected Cabinet
shake-up that stunned Peru.
Oscar Valdes, who until now had been Humala's interior
minister, will replace Salomon Lerner, a businessman who was
the most powerful centrist in the government and had helped
Humala shed his left-wing image to win election in June.
A government source said Humala, who was a professional
soldier before he turned to politics, asked Lerner to quit to
allow him to build more "cohesion" in his ideologically diverse
cabinet.
Political analysts said the Cabinet shuffle showed Humala
would adopt a more authoritarian style but likely leave intact
the country's free-market economic model, which depends heavily
on foreign investment in the mining and oil sectors.
"Today the president has become an authoritarian strongman,
and this is bad," said Cesar Hildebrandt, a prominent political
analyst and columnist.
Humala declared a state of emergency last week in the
region of Cajamarca, giving the police and army special powers
to quash an environmental protest against a proposed $4.8
billion gold mine he says would create thousands of jobs.
"This confirms the economic model will endure and be
prolonged, it's a step sectors on the right will applaud,"
Hildebrandt said.
The crackdown in Cajamarca was reportedly urged by Valdes
to halt a growing wave of protests.
Hundreds of disputes nationwide have threatened to delay
$50 billion in planned mining and oil projects that would fuel
economic growth for years but have angered rural communities
worried about pollution and losing control of scarce water
supplies.
By relying on force after weeks of negotiations with
community leaders in Cajamarca failed, Humala indicated he was
willing to "impose" change, Hildebrandt said. The Conga project
in Cajamarca, by U.S.-based Newmont Mining , would be
the biggest investment in Peruvian mining history.
PATTERN OF ABRUPT CHANGES IN STYLE
Opposition lawmakers criticized Lerner's departure as
"premature" and worried Humala might have been pressured by
leftists in his party to purge moderates from his Cabinet just
five months into office.
Oscar Vidarte, a political science at Lima's Catholic
University, said the Cabinet shuffle pointed to another abrupt
change in the political style of Humala, who lost the 2006
presidential election running as an acolyte of Venezuela's
socialist president, Hugo Chavez.
"This is worrisome. We've gone from a candidate who was a
Chavista to a candidate who was a moderate leftist, to a
pro-business president and now, suddenly, a pro-military guy,"
he said.
The government said all ministers in the cabinet tendered
their resignations after Lerner stepped down. Under Peruvian
law, if the prime minister quits the other cabinet members must
do so as well, to give the president a free hand in deciding
whether to fire them or keep them in their posts.
The president's office did not say who else in the cabinet
might be replaced or when.
Besides Lerner, influential centrists include Finance
Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, Mines and Energy Minister Carlos
Herrera and Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva, who has pushed
ahead with an ambitious free-trade agenda that Humala had once
criticized.
Humala won the presidency in June on promises to steer more
social spending to rural areas to help calm social conflicts
over natural resources while assuring companies their
investments would be safe in Peru's surging economy.