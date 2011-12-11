UPDATE 4-Peru's Humala picks ex-army officer to lead Cabinet

* Pro-market economic model seen as safe
* Cabinet shake-up called "premature"
* More authoritarian governing style likely
* Finance minister to be reappointed
By Patricia Velez and Terry Wade
LIMA, Dec 10 President Ollanta Humala replaced
his prime minister on Saturday with a former army officer who
was his instructor in the military in a surprise shake-up that
could signal a more authoritarian governing style in Peru.
Oscar Valdes, who had been Humala's interior minister, will
replace Salomon Lerner, a businessman who was the most powerful
centrist in the government and helped Humala shed his left-wing
image to win election in June.
Opposition politicians warned the first Cabinet shuffle by
Humala, who was a professional soldier before turning to
politics, would undermine confidence in a government that took
office only five months ago.
"There is no crisis in the government, what's happening is
that some adjustments are being made," Valdes said on
television. He said he would reappoint Finance Minister Luis
Miguel Castilla, who is well-regarded on Wall Street, but he
declined to detail broader changes.
Political analysts said the Cabinet shuffle showed Humala
would govern with a firmer hand in polarized Peru and leave
intact the country's free-market economic model, which depends
heavily on foreign investment in the mining and oil sectors.
"Today the president has become an authoritarian strongman,
and this is bad," said Cesar Hildebrandt, a political analyst
and columnist.
Critics said a more authoritarian Humala would mean less
respect for institutions, fewer independent Cabinet officials,
and a greater emphasis on law and order.
Humala declared a state of emergency last week in the
region of Cajamarca, giving the police and army special powers
to quash an environmental protest against a proposed $4.8
billion gold mine he says would create thousands of jobs.
"This confirms the economic model will endure and be
prolonged, it's a step sectors on the right will applaud,"
Hildebrandt said.
The crackdown in Cajamarca, where the Conga project
proposed by U.S.-based Newmont Mining would be the
biggest investment in Peruvian mining history, was reportedly
urged by Valdes to halt a growing wave of protests.
Hundreds of disputes nationwide have threatened to delay
$50 billion in planned mining and oil projects that would fuel
economic growth for years but have angered rural communities
worried about pollution and losing control of scarce water
supplies.
Humala won the presidency on promises to steer more social
spending to rural areas to help calm social conflicts, while
assuring companies their investments would be safe in Peru's
surging economy.
Although his approval rating is a relatively high 59
percent, he has struggled to govern as a moderate who can
simultaneously help the poor and keep big business happy.
DOUBTS ABOUT BROADER SHAKE-UP
Opposition lawmakers criticized Lerner's departure as
premature and said Humala should have kept his original Cabinet
together for longer in one of the world's fastest-growing
economies.
"We are talking about a prime minister who left before even
finishing a year in office. This is a failure," Congressman
Mauricio Mulder of the APRA party said on RPP radio.
The Cabinet shuffle also pointed to another pattern: abrupt
changes in the political style of Humala, who lost the 2006
presidential election running as an acolyte of Venezuela's
socialist president, Hugo Chavez.
"This is worrisome. We've gone from a candidate who was a
Chavista to a candidate who was a moderate leftist, to a
pro-business president and now, suddenly, a pro-military guy,"
said Oscar Vidarte, a political scientist at Lima's Catholic
University.
The government said all ministers in the Cabinet tendered
their resignations after Lerner stepped down. Under Peruvian
law, if the prime minister quits, the other Cabinet members
must do so as well to give the president a free hand in
deciding whether to fire them or keep them in their posts.
The president's office did not say who else in the Cabinet
might be replaced but further announcements were expected on
Sunday. A government source said Humala asked Lerner to quit to
allow him to build more "cohesion" in his ideologically diverse
Cabinet.
Humala's mines and energy minister has at times appeared to
tussle with the ministers of culture and environment over
natural resources projects and indigenous rights.
Besides Lerner, influential centrists include Mines and
Energy Minister Carlos Herrera and Trade Minister Jose Luis
Silva, who has pushed ahead with an ambitious free-trade agenda
that Humala once criticized.