UPDATE 2-Mining, energy operations OK after Peru quake

* Companies say production, transport operations normal

* Peru is world's No. 2 copper producer, No. 6 in gold (Recasts, updates with quotes, details throughout)

By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Aug 24 Mining and energy operations in Peru, which exports metals and natural gas, were not affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit a remote part of the country's Amazon region on Wednesday.

The quake's epicenter was near the town of Pucallpa, which lies some 600 km (370 miles) from the capital of Lima in a sparsely populated central-eastern region close to the Brazilian border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"The earthquake was strongly felt but operations are normal," a source at Maple Energy Public Ltd Co MPLE.L said of the company's oil refining and natural gas facilities in the area.

Similar reports were given by other mining and energy companies. Earthquake-prone Peru is a leading metals exporter, but the region near the epicenter is not a mining area.

Pucallpa's main oil pipeline was reported to be functioning normally after the quake. One seismologist said the quake's depth -- 145 km (90 miles) -- meant serious damage was less likely.

Major mining company Southern Copper (SCCO.N) said none of its operations in Peru were affected.

The quake shook buildings in Lima but there have been no damage reports from the Andean country.

"We are operating normally," Southern Copper Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters by telephone.

There were no reports of damage to any other mines.

Telephone lines were down in the area where the quake hit, but local media said no serious damage or injuries had yet come to light.

"There is natural gas production, and processing plants, in that part of Peru," said John van Schaik, global oil director for Medley Global Advisors, the New York-based consultancy.

"Any shock of this magnitude could cause pipelines and tanks to rupture, but for now it looks like this will have no impact on the international market," he added.

Southern Copper is the mining division of Mexican company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which also owns copper mines in Mexico in the United States and transportation and infrastructure businesses. (Reporting by Patricia Velez in Lima and Mica Rosenberg in Mexico City, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jim Marshall)