UPDATE 3-Peru's Shining Path rebels take hostages, free most

* Humala has vowed to crush remnants of rebels
* First large-scale kidnapping since 2003
* Shining Path mainly limited to drug trade
By Patricia Velez and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, April 9 Shining Path rebels brazenly
kidnapped dozens of workers in Peru's natural gas industry on
Monday before letting most of them go hours later in a remote
jungle, officials and local radio said.
At least 23 of 30 hostages have been freed, RPP radio said.
Most kidnap victims were employees of the Swedish firm Skanska
, which services a natural gas pipeline in southeastern
Peru, officials said.
President Ollanta Humala, a former military officer, has
vowed to capture remnant bands of Shining Path rebels that went
into Peru's thriving cocaine trade after the Maoist founders of
the insurgency were imprisoned in the early 1990s.
"Shining Path rebels took them hostage early this morning in
the village of Kepashiato," an official from the pipeline
company said. "They took them from the hotel where they were
sleeping."
Neither the government nor Skanska has said whether they had
intervened to free some of the workers.
The South American country is the world's largest cocaine
exporter and the rebels control drug trafficking routes in two
prime coca-growing regions: the Huallaga Valley in central Peru,
and the Ene and Apurimac valleys (VRAE) in southeastern Peru.
More than 50 soldiers and police have died in the last three
years trying to catch Shining Path fighters.
In February, in the Huallaga Valley, the government caught
Artemio, the nom de guerre of Shining Path leader Florindo
Eleuterio Flores. He was the last high-ranking figure from the
historical core of the insurgency still at large.
It was a major victory for Humala, who fought the group
while in the army in the 1990s.
After Artemio's arrest, the government said it would go
after rebels in the VRAE, where they are led by Victor Quispe.
A high-ranking military official said the army was closing
in on a group of rebels at the time of Monday's kidnapping.
"They took the hostages to halt our advance," the military
official said.
A resident of Kepashiato told RPP radio that 150 armed
insurgents were in the area and about 80 of them carried out the
kidnapping.
It was the first large kidnapping by the rebels since 2003
but had no impact on natural gas supplies.
Owners of the pipeline company TGP, which carries gas from
Peru's Camisea gas fields, include Argentina's Pluspetrol,
U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea's SK Energy and Suez-Tractebel,
among others.