Retail extends boom in Peru despite global slowdown

* Retail sales up 25 percent to $4.2 bln in Peru this year
* Investments of $1 billion seen in next three years
* Construction of 10 new shopping malls planned
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, Oct 24 Peru's decade-long economic boom
has given consumers ever deeper pockets, and now that doubts
over leftist President Ollanta Humala have subsided, Latin
America's retail giants are expanding further.
Investments of at least $1 billion to open 10 new shopping
malls are planned for the next three years in Peru. Lima, the
capital, is thought to have a market penetration of only 30
percent compared with 80 percent in Sao Paulo and Santiago.
There are currently 40 shopping centers in Peru, half of
them built in the last 5 years, when the economy grew an
average 7 percent per year.
That leaves space for new players to enter Peru, as well as
for expansion by the Chilean firms Cencosud CEN.SN, Falabella
FAL.SN and Ripley RIP.SN, which dominate today's market.
Clothing store Zara, of the Spanish textile group Inditex
(ITX.MC), plans to open in Lima by the end of the year
according to local media while Falabella has said it plans to
invest $200 million until 2012 to open five new stores.
In a Ripley store in Lima, taxi driver Jorge Pinedo
examined dozens of offers for toaster ovens, preparing to make
a second major purchase of the month without giving a thought
to an ongoing global economic slowdown.
"TVs and other devices are more affordable now, in part
because of access to credit," said Pinedo, in Lima's giant
Megaplaza shopping center.
Consumer lending has grown over the last decade as
increasingly well-capitalized banks expanded their credit
portfolios.
Sales at Peruvian shopping centers grew 25 percent to $4.2
billion this year and are expected to rise an additional 10
percent in 2012, according to Peru's Association of Shopping
Centers and Entertainment (ACCEP).
Cencosud's Chairman Horst Paulmann said on Thursday the
Chilean firm would debut its Paris department store in Peru,
with plans to open 12 stores in the next two years.
"We've got a lot to do to be No. 1 in Peru, we have many
new projects and plan to open a lot of stores," Paulmann said
after meeting with Peru's Prime Minister Salomon Lerner.
CONSUMER TRANSFORMATION
Paulmann's comments reflect a drastic change in consumption
patterns in the Andean country. In the past six years, the
number of households classified as high income in Lima has
grown to 22.9 percent from 16.9 percent.
The number of houses considered low income has fallen to 44
percent from 54.5 percent, according to the ACCEP.
"There is an ongoing transition of socioeconomic levels,
the middle class has grown in Peru, every day there are more
consumers," said Gonzalo Ansola, head of the ACCEP.
Corporations, on the other hand, see what have been among
the region's highest growth rates and lowest inflation rates as
the perfect environment to open new stores.
Peru's economy, driven by mineral exports and more recently
by construction and lending, recovered sharply in July and
August after decelerating in previous months due to uncertainty
ahead of the June 5 presidential election.
Analysts and the government predict economic growth of
about 6 percent in 2010 compared to the 8.8 percent in 2011.
Humala, who had campaigned for the presidency 5 years
earlier as an ally of Venezuela's socialist President Hugo
Chavez, surprised investors by appointing a conservative
economic team after taking office in July.
His center-left government has since attracted some $15
billion in pledged investment.
According to the International Monetary Fund, per capita
GDP in Peru will grow to $5,414 by the end of this year
compared to $5,196 at the end of 2010. By 2015, the figure is
expected to reach $6,700.
"The higher purchasing power of consumers is growing in a
dynamic, sustained way and that's why investors are looking to
expand more here even in a difficult time," said Carlos Asmat,
an analyst at Scotiabank in Lima.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz. Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Gary Hill)