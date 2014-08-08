CORRECTED-Workers at Shougang's iron mine in Peru to start strike on August 18

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects the date the strike would start to August 18 from August 11 in headline and story)
LIMA Aug 8 Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China's Shougang Group, will start an indefinite strike on August 18 to press for better working conditions, the company said in a statement to the government. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share