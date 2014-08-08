版本:
CORRECTED-Workers at Shougang's iron mine in Peru to start strike on August 18

(Corrects the date the strike would start to August 18 from August 11 in headline and story)

LIMA Aug 8 Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China's Shougang Group, will start an indefinite strike on August 18 to press for better working conditions, the company said in a statement to the government. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)
