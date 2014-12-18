Peru OKs environmental study for Southern Copper mine expansion

LIMA Dec 18 Peru approved the environmental study for Southern Copper's $1.2 billion expansion of its Toquepala mine, a project expected to raise copper output by 100,000 tonnes per year, the government said on Thursday.

Construction on the expansion, which will add a new concentrator at the mine and boost its tailings storage capacity, is scheduled to wrap up in two years, the energy and mines ministry said in a statement.

In August, Peru granted Southern Copper the environmental permit for its $1.4 billion proposed copper mine Tia Maria.

Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico, has said it expects its copper output to end the year at 658,000 tonnes. The company sees its output rising to 758,000 tonnes in 2015. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)