UPDATE 2-Peru says halts talks with Southern Copper over possible 'wrongdoing'

(Adds context from audio, details on scandal)
LIMA May 11 Peru's energy and mines minister
said on Monday that she has halted talks with Southern Copper
Corp over its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project
until the miner explains its role in possible "wrongdoing."
The government summoned German Larrea, the chief executive
officer of Southern Copper's parent company, Grupo Mexico
, to the capital Lima to clarify the matter.
Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Ortiz said her suspicions of
wrongdoing stem from audio recordings in which a man is heard
offering to stop to violent protests against the project in
exchange for money from the company.
Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the audio
recordings, which a local lawyer has said represent his
conversations with a lead opponent of Tia Maria in a bid to
mediate a solution.
Ortiz said she wants the company to explain its involvement
in the scandal, which threatens to further obstruct plans for
the 120,000-tonnes-per-year project.
"I have suspended talks with Southern until it clarifies its
participation in this wrongdoing," Ortiz said in an email to
Reuters.
"Today I requested the presence of Mr. Larrea, owner of the
company, in Lima with the aim of clarifying this matter," she
said. "I am waiting for him to confirm when he will arrive."
Southern Copper did not respond to requests for comment. But
in a full-page ad published in Peru's biggest newspaper, El
Comercio, the miner denied wrongdoing.
"Southern Copper is not involved in illegal acts," it said.
In the recordings, the lawyer, Jesus Gomez, who has
previously worked with Southern Copper, is heard brokering a
bribe on behalf of the company if opponents call off protests.
Gomez said in an interview with local daily La Republica
that Southern Copper told him it had no interest in such a deal
but that he should play along.
The government has accused the Tia Maria opponent in
question, Pepe Julio Gutierrez, of extortion. Gutierrez has
denied that he is the person in the audio.
Southern Copper said Gomez was never asked to mediate the
conflict.
"His actions are his exclusive responsibility," the company
said.
Three people have been killed and more than 200 injured in
recent rallies calling for the cancellation of Tia Maria. On
Saturday Peru sent the military to the region, Arequipa, to end
unrest.
Opponents say the proposed mine will pollute nearby farming
valleys. The company has said it will use the highest
environmental standards.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Lough, Chris Reese,
David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)