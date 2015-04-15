Peru okays Southern Copper's $1.2 bln Toquepala mine expansion

BRIEF-Five Star Senior Living Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
LIMA, April 15 Peru approved Southern Copper Corp's planned $1.2 billion expansion of its Toquepala mine in southern Peru, putting it on track to double the operation's concentrating capacity, the company said on Wednesday.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico, said in a regulatory filing that the expansion aims to boost the capacity of the mine's copper concentrator to 120,000 tonnes per day from 60,000.
The company said Tuesday that it also expects the government to issue a construction permit for its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in coming months, despite ongoing protests by farmers. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Five star senior living inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Ruth’S Hospitality Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
LUXEMBOURG, May 5 The continued global economic expansion offers an "extraordinary window of opportunity" for investors, particularly in European markets that haven't yet fully priced in the positive outlook, Blackrock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said on Friday.