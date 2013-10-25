Southern Copper Q3 net up 58 pct on smelting, refining output

LIMA Oct 25 Southern Copper Corp's net
income rose 58 percent to $344.2 million in the third quarter
compared with the same period a year ago on increased output of
smelted and refined copper, the company said late Thursday.
Total production, however, fell 3.7 percent on the year.
The global miner, an affiliate of giant mining company Grupo
Mexico, reported a 10.8 percent drop in sales in
the third quarter as the price for copper fell more than 8
percent.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization - a financial indicator known as EBITDA - rose
28.4 percent.