Southern Copper Q1 net down 20 pct on spending, lower copper prices

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says beIN Sports extended agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - beIN Sports extended its measurement agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, April 27 Southern Copper's first quarter net profit tumbled 20.3 percent to $495.4 million, dragged down by a steep increase in capital spending and weaker prices for the red metal, the company said late on Friday.
The miner, a unit of Grupo Mexico, said its capital expenditures jumped 78.6 percent to $316.8 million in the first three months of the year.
Southern Copper aims to increase copper production capacity by approximately 84 percent from 640,000 tons to 1,175,000 tons by 2017.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
March 29 Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.