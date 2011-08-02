UPDATE 1-S. Copper sees Tia Maria project approved in 2011

* Southern Copper to meet with new govt on Tia Maria project

LIMA Aug 2 Southern Copper thinks its troubled $1 billion Tia Maria copper mine in southern Peru will be approved by the end of this year and could be producing in the first half of 2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Peru's former government rejected an environmental impact study for the project in April after violent protests by local farmers who said the mine would affect their water supplies.

"We think we can get the project approved with the environmental impact study that we have already presented or a new one by end of this year," said Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez in a conference call.

Peru's mining ministry said in April Southern Copper (SCCO.N), a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) and one of the world's largest copper producers, would have to present a new study if it wanted to move forward.

Gonzalez said a desalination plant that pipes water from the Pacific Ocean up into the Andes is an alternative the company could pursue to ensure the project, for which it has already invested $400 million, is approved.

The company would soon speak with the mining ministry in the new government of President Ollanta Humala, who took office on July 28, to see how to proceed, he said.

Leftist Humala initially made investors nervous because he had once supported Venezuela's socialist president Hugo Chavez and called on mining companies in the top metals producer to contribute more resources to fight rural poverty.

Humala has since adopted a moderate discourse, courted investors and appointed a largely conservative cabinet. His government says it will work with Peru's mining society to develop a proposal to tax the windfall profits of miners.

"We think the government will establish taxation that will maintain the competitiveness of the mining industry in Peru," said Raul Jacob, Southern Copper's financial planning chief.

Southern Copper reiterated its expected production of 630,000 tonnes of copper in Mexico and Peru in 2011, 25 percent more than it produced in 2010. If approved, Tia Mayor would produce 120,000 tonnes of copper per year. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)