Peru says it could ask for changes to Southern Copper project amid protests

LIMA, April 24 Peru's energy and mines minister
said on Friday that the government could ask Southern Copper
Corp to make additional changes to its $1.4 billion Tia
Maria project after protests by farmers turned deadly this week.
Rosa Maria Ortiz said the government was prioritizing
establishing dialogue with the project's opponents, who fear it
will pollute surrounding agricultural valleys.
The government could ask for modifications to the project's
environmental impact study if it felt it was necessary, Ortiz
told foreign journalists at a press conference.
Peru approved the environmental impact study for Tia Maria
in August after the company agreed to build a desalinization
plant to avoid using local water supplies.
Ortiz said she was "optimistic" that the project, stalled
since 2011, would start operating in 2017 as the company now
expects.
She said the government was evaluating whether to issue a
construction permit for the project and could make a decision in
two months.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)