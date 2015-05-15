版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 16日 星期六

Southern Copper to announce "pause" in Peru project -sources

LIMA May 15 Southern Copper Corp was preparing to announce a formal "pause" in its stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in Peru amid deadly protests against it, two government sources and a company source said on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino)

