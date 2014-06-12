LATAM Airlines workers in Peru to strike during World Cup

LIMA, June 12 LATAM Airlines
maintenance workers in Peru will go on strike on June 26 and 27,
high-traffic dates because of the World Cup in neighboring
Brazil, to press for higher wages, a union leader said on
Thursday.
Oscar Angosto added that the protest by 200 workers at
LATAM's local unit, Lan Peru, would stop all flights for the
airline in Peru, and that workers in other countries might also
strike in the future. The World Cup started on Thursday and ends
on July 13.
"If there's no solution, this won't be the only strike,"
Angosto said. "There will be a strike in all of South America."
A local pilots' union said it would not join the strike.
Peru's labor ministry has authorized the strike dates and is
trying to mediate a solution, Angosto said.
He said workers are now demanding a 6 percent wage increase
after initially asking for a 50 percent raise.
LAN Peru could not be reached immediately by phone and email
on Thursday.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Galloway)