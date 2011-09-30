UPDATE 2-Cerro Verde union to ask Peru to define wage deal

* Government declares Cerro Verde strike legal

* Freeport-McMoRan says output not impacted

LIMA, Sept 30 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde mine will ask Peru's government to unilaterally define a wage deal after talks on Friday failed to end a strike at the giant pit, which churns out 2 percent of the global copper supply.

And in what appeared to be a bid to pressure the company to reach a pact to raise pay for workers, the government -- for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history -- upheld a ruling that declared the strike legal.

That gives the union the right to formally ask the government to establish a wage settlement that would end the two-day old walkout. The ruling also prevents the company from relying on temporary workers to easily keep production normal. The company had tried to overturn it.

"We are going to request that the labor ministry be the one to define the collective accord," said the union's secretary general Leoncio Amudio.

Two rounds of government brokered wage talks held on Friday failed.

The strike is testing the ability of leftist President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, to resolve labor and environmental conflicts that constantly arise in the Andean country, where mineral exports traditionally drive economic growth and communities want a slice of surging corporate profits.

"The meetings ended with nothing, there is no way to reach an understanding with the mine," Amudio said.

Cerro Verde has been hobbled by labor strife this month, including a previous five-day strike and a two-day protest.

Freeport also faces an ongoing strike at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia. Its shares closed down 2.8 percent on Friday at $30.45 after falling 2.9 percent on Thursday due to the strikes and worries about the global economy.

Union leaders say they will paralyze output at Cerro Verde, but Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg has said production had not been materially affected by the strike and management was relying on supervisors and volunteers.

U.S.-based Freeport controls Cerro Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N) also has a stake.

Copper traders said the Cerro Verde walkout had little impact on global prices for the red metal, as economic concerns overshadowed the strike.

The red metal CMCU3 fell 3.22 percent to $7,018 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

Cerro Verde's labor contract expired Aug. 31 and its 1,100 workers have been asking to reach a deal since then.

Mine workers throughout the developing world have walked off the job this year to demand a greater share of mining profits at a time when metals are fetching high prices on international markets. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)