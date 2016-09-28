Peru faces infrastructure arbitration claims

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
LIMA, Sept 27 Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.
Martin Vizcarra told journalists that port operator APM Terminals, airport operator Lima Airport Partners and the New Lima Metro consortium filed orders for arbitration with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).
"We will review each case and put forward our best effort to defend the state's position and minimize payments, if required," he said.
Vizcarra blamed delays in delivering land to companies that won concessions on former President Ollanta Humala's government and said Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government, which took office in July, will seek to "correct these deficiencies".
Peru has been reviewing whether APM Terminals, part of Denmark's Maersk Group, delivered an upgrade to the northern part of the port of Peru's main port of Callao on time. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.