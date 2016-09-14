Philadelphia Energy Solutions ends bid to go public

| Sept 14
Sept 14 Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES)
ended its bid to take the company public on Wednesday, according
to a regulatory filing, capping a string of bad news for the
largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast.
"Given the market environment, with both very low refining
profitability coupled with tight Bakken spreads, it was going to
be a hard story to sell to investors. I don't think that's a
surprise," said Matthew Blair, an equity research analyst at
Tudor, Pickering & Holt.
The company, owned by Carlyle Group LP and Energy
Transfer Partners LP, postponed an initial public
offering in August 2015 after investors balked at the price per
share.
Phil Rinaldi, the PES chief executive officer, said at the
time: "We will return to the capital markets when the
environment has improved."
The $250 million IPO valued the underlying refinery
enterprise at $1.3 billion at the time.
But the pursuit officially ended Wednesday when PES asked
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw its
petition for the offering. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse were lead managers.
Last week, PES told employees its finances were
"significantly stressed" and that it was slashing benefits,
citing weak gasoline margins and high costs for renewable fuel
credits, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. It has also
delayed planned projects, the letter stated.
Local unions have also been asked to make concessions, a
source told Reuters on Wednesday.
PES was formed in 2012, after two other refineries closed
and political leaders urged Carlyle to salvage the facility.
Reuters reported earlier this year that the owners were shopping
the refinery complex.
Mark Routt, chief economist for the Americas at KBC Advanced
Technology in Houston, said merchant refiners like PES, who have
no marketing or retail arm, are being hurt by the cost of
complying with U.S. renewable fuel standards as their crude
supply costs have risen and margins have shrunk.
He said some refining capacity in the North Atlantic Basin,
which includes the U.S. East Coast and Europe, will have to be
shuttered at some point.
PES enjoyed a boom after the acquisition, along with other
East Coast refiners, taking advantage of the shale revolutions
in North Dakota.
PES and others on the East Coast built large rail terminals
to accommodate the Bakken flowing from North Dakota. The Bakken
discount has disappeared, and so have the trains, forcing the
region to rely more heavily on foreign, waterborne crude.
