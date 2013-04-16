UPDATE 2-Accounting scandal deepens at Spain's Pescanova

* Chairman lent the firm 9.3 billion euros after stake sale
* Big shareholders angry over chairman's missteps
* Future of chairman still uncertain
By Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, April 16 Spanish fishing firm Pescanova
sank deeper into scandal on Tuesday as shareholder
anger mounted over accounting failings and the chairman's
undeclared sale of shares in the period leading up to insolvency
proceedings.
Pescanova, a household name in Spain and one of the world's
largest fishing groups, filed for insolvency on April 15 on at
least 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) of debt run up to fuel
expansion before economic crisis hit its earnings.
Spain's stock market regulator said in a statement Tuesday
evening that 2012 financial results documents it has received
from the fish-finger maker did not comply with required
accounting standards, possibly opening the door to sanctions.
The documents, submitted on Monday, had not been signed off
by Pescanova board members or auditors, and the firm was already
more than a month beyond an official deadline to present audited
accounts.
Earlier this month the company suspended its auditors BDO
and has hired KPMG to carry out a forensic analysis of its
accounts.
On Monday the firm revealed that Chairman Manuel Fernandez
de Sousa had sold half of his 14.4 percent stake in the firm
between December and February, shortly before starting work on
the insolvency process last month.
Sousa said he sold the stake in order to lend cash back to
the financially strained company, but he failed to notify his
own board, or regulators, contrary to Spanish law. One of the
company's largest shareholders complained that he had continued
to exercise board influence based on the shares he sold.
Sousa on Tuesday met with the head of Spain's stock market
regulator, Elvira Rodriguez, a source with knowledge of the
meeting said, though it is unclear what was discussed. The
regulator, which like Pescanova declined to comment on the
meeting, is investigating the firm over possible market abuse.
Pescanova shares traded between 13.45 and 17.99 euros during
the relevant period, and by selling a 7 percent stake Sousa
could have raised at least 27 million euros, according to
Reuters calculations.
In a stock market filing on Tuesday, Pescanova said Sousa
lent 9.3 million euros to the company following the stake sale,
at a 5 percent annual coupon.
His stake sale has further stoked the fury of shareholders,
who have been trapped in the stock since trading was suspended
on March 1 when the company failed to meet the deadline to
present its 2012 results.
The stock, much of it held by retail investors, lost 58
percent of its value between Jan. 1 and the March 1 suspension
following a 41 percent decline in 2012.
Aside from Sousa, the company's other main shareholders are
Spanish brewery SA Damm with 6.18 percent, Luxembourg financial
holding company Luxempart with 5.8 percent and UK-based Silicon
Metals Holding with 5 percent.
"The chairman owns little more than we do and yet has had
four board seats. Hiding his real stake has allowed him to take
decisions that in our opinion were negative for the company," a
Damm spokeswoman said.
At least three of the main shareholders have hired attorneys
for advice over the matter, sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
The Vigo-based company in Spain's northwestern Galicia
region employs about 1,000 people locally and 10,000 across the
world who catch, process and package fish on factory ships.
In 2005-2007, just before Spain's economy crashed, the
company expanded, acquiring salmon farming and shrimp businesses
from Chile to Florida.
One Spaniard punned on Twitter that the company had been
doomed from the day it chose its name: "Pesca no va", or in
English, "Fishing isn't working out."
Once a company files for voluntary insolvency in Spain, a
judge must decide whether to accept the filing and appoint an
independent administrator, a process that can take weeks or even
months.
Pescanova first reported discrepancies in the books on March
12, a day after the market regulator said it would investigate
the firm over possible market abuse.